JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We topped out in the mid to low 70s under mostly cloudy skies. We sa w a few peeks of sunshine between the clouds and fewer showers than previous days.

Tonight the showers will dry up gradually from the South to the North, ending finally in Georgia. We will see dense sea fog again tonight, possibly spreading inland and limiting visibilities tomorrow morning once again.

Friday, expect a cloudy, foggy start with afternoon and evening scattered showers and thunderstorms as a cold front pushes through. Current models have the front approaching I-75 around 2pm - 4 pm, highway 301 around 3pm - 6 pm, I-95 and the beaches 5pm - 7pm. Rain and storms will linger late and dissipate before sunrise Saturday. Morning temperatures will be in the upper 50s to low 60s area wide. Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 60s to low 70s in Southeast Georgia and a little warmer in Northeastern Florida,with 70s area wide. Winds will be out of the southwest between 10-20 mph. Rainfall amounts may range from from 0.25 to 1.0 inch through late Friday night.

The weekend looks much chillier as the cold front behind Friday's rain brings down colder, drier air. We will start in the low 40s Saturday. Under sunny skies we will only warm into the mid 50s.

Sunday starts even chillier, in the mid to low 30s, with a light inland freeze possible. Sunny skies again rule the day, but don't help much, only warming us into the mid to low 50s.

The chilly starts in the 30s stick around through Friday morning, with afternoon highs only in the 50s each day.

Hourly Forecast:

6 pm 72 - 30-40% Showers

8 pm 66 - 30-40% Showers

10 pm 65 - 30-40% Showers

Sunrise: 7:23 am

Sunset: 5:45 pm​

