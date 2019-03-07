Longer, inland freeze warning tonight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today we only topped out in the chilly 50s, and temperatures will drop quickly this evening, leading to an inland freeze warning that is longer in duration than last night's. To the east of I-95 in Glynn, Camden, and Nassau counties and to the west of I-95 in St Johns and Flagler counties are under a Freeze Watch tonight and early Thursday.

Temperatures tonight will plunge to just below freezing for inland areas, prompting an inland freeze warning. Areas to the west of I-95 (excluding Putnam, St Johns, and Flagler counties,) are under a Freeze Warning from1-8a.m. The coldest temperatures will be across inland Southeastern Georgia, where lows will range from 29-32°. Along I-10 we will see temperatures between 32-35°. The airport in Jacksonville may get as cold as the mid 30s, but in town, near the river, or the beaches will be in the mid to upper 30s early Thursday. St Augustine and Palatka should get down into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Thursday will be sunny with lighter winds. Expect cool temperatures only topping out in the 60s during the afternoon hours. Thursday night will be chilly, but not freezing, expect temperatures to drop down into the mid 40s.

Friday starts out in the chilly mid 40s. Expect partly cloudy skies and a mild afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the low 70s for a few hours during the afternoon.

Saturday is the better day of the weekend, with temperatures starting out in the 50s and warming into the upper 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Sunday starts out in the upper 50s with partly cloudy skies. Expect increasing clouds during the day and mild temperatures warming into the upper 70s and low 80s. A 30% chance for showers builds into the forecast during the afternoon and evening hours.

Don't forget to adjust your clocks this weekend in observance of the time change, we will lose an hour of sleep Saturday night into Sunday morning as we adjust our clocks forward one hour. This also serves as a reminder to change the batteries in your smoke detectors.

Hourly Forecast:

8 pm 45

10 pm 43

11 pm 42

Sunset: 6:29 pm

