Beautiful night with clear skies for Jacksonville's weather forecast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Tonight should turn comfortable around sunset. Under mostly clear skies we will sink down into the upper 60s for inland areas and upper 60s to mid 70s for coastal areas for an overnight low.

Saturday will be the better day of the weekend, but Sunday won't be too shabby either. Expect to wake up around 70° Saturday morning. Under partly cloudy skies we will warm up into the upper 80s, near 90°. There is only a 10% chance for an isolated shower.

Sunday will start out a touch muggier, in the mid to low 70s. Under partly cloudy skies our afternoon temperatures will top out in the upper 80s. A later chance for showers creeps into the forecast for the evening hours, accounting for a 30% chance overall to see rain Sunday, but higher overnight chances for showers.

Next week looks considerably rainier at times, starting on Monday, drying out on Friday.

Hourly Forecast:

6 pm 84

8 pm 80

10 pm 78

Sunrise: 7:22 am

Sunset: 7:07 pm

