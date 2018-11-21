Clearing skies and cooler temperatures tonight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We expect clearing skies through the early evening hours, a cold front is pushing through our area tonight. Drier air will push in behind that front and lower our overnight temperatures into the chilly zone, ranging from the upper 40s to low 50s.

Wednesday starts out a tad chilly, but under mostly sunny skies we will warm up nicely, into the mild low 70s. The winds will be light, out of the north around 10 mph.

Thanksgiving starts out cool, around 47° under partly cloudy skies. Expect increasing clouds during the day and afternoon highs in the cool upper 60s. Chances for a stray shower build up after 8pm into the overnight hours.

Black Friday may be damp at times, with a decent chance to see a passing shower. Expect morning lows in the mid 50s and afternoon highs in the low 70s.

Saturday looks like the best chance for rain at 60%, but the weekend kicks off a slightly warmer weather stretch, topping out in the upper 70s.

Sunday dries out, with only isolated chances for a morning shower and then clearing skies. Afternoon highs will be around 77°.

Hourly Forecast:

6 pm 68

8 pm 59

10 pm 57

Sunrise: 6:56 am

Sunset: 5:27 pm​​

