Last chilly night before a weekend warm up for Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We topped out in the mid to upper 60s under beautiful sunny skies today. Jacksonville will see temperatures turning chilly tonight, under clear skies our forecast calls more mid to upper 40s overnight.

Saturday starts off chilly but warms up nicely under sunny skies. Expect light winds turning southwest building to 10-15mph. Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 70s.

Sunday will be not-as-chilly to start, in the mid to upper 50s. Expect partly cloudy skies with patchy fog inland to start with. Expect building clouds during the afternoon hours ahead of building chances for showers. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s and low 80s. Chances for rain, especially later in the day into the evening hours, are at 50%.

Monday will start of damp and then a cloudy, chilly days ensues. The chances for rain wind down during the day but the clouds stick around. Expect gusty winds.

Tuesday we will see clearing skies and cool temperatures. The sun returns Wednesday and so do our mild upper 70s in the afternoon hours.

Hourly Forecast:

High 68

6 pm 64

8 pm 55

10 pm 52

Sunrise: 7:26 am

Sunset: 7:40 pm

