What a difference for Sunday: Dry and clear

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Get ready for a nice Sunday! Clouds are clearing out tonight as drier air slides into the area. Skies

won't be perfect blue but partly cloudy on Sunday with seasonally cool weather more typical of December.

Lows tonight will be cooler dropping into the mid to upper 40s across southern Georgia to upper

40s over interior north Florida to lower 50s around Jacksonville.

Highs Sunday will warm into the mid to upper 60s before getting a little cooler after dark into Monday morning with some lower to mid 40s bringing back a winter chill to start the week.

Tailgate weather looks pretty nice, although there will be some clouds and this will add to a slight chill during the game. A jacket could be helpful for tailgating.

Game Day looks a little chilly, but DRY!

Very December pattern with partly cloudy skies and cool, but not cold temperatures each day. Dry weather holds with no weather complications until Thursday.

Then it gets very wet with another rain maker like what we had on Friday. Models already hinting at another 2 inch all day rain. It would arriver earlier in the week insuring next weekend's sunny and cool setup. We'll have to see how this plays out during the days to come.

Quick Forecast:

6 p.m. - 62° Partly Cloudy, 10% chance of showers

10 p.m. - 57° Partly Cloudy

6 am. - 51° Patchy fog

10 a.m. - 58° Cloudy, cool

12 p.m. - 63° Mostly sunny, NW wind 10 mph

3 p.m. - 65° Mostly sunny, low humidity

Sunrise: 7:17 a.m.

Sunset: 5:28 p.m.



