Evening and overnight rain building, weekend forecast dries out

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today started out nice, but building clouds during the day and increasing chances for showers as we head towards the evening hours will make for a soggy end.

Today was breezy with northeasterly winds between 15-20 mph. Light rainfall will spread from the South to the North across our area. We are seeing showers in Putnam, Flagler, St Johns, and Clay counties right now.

The rain will spread through our area this evening and into the overnight hours. The heaviest rainfall will be along our coastline. We expect widespread rainfall amounts of around a half an inch with locally higher amounts of 1-2 inches, lesser amounts of 0.25" or less are expected well inland. The most widespread rain and some of the heaviest rainfall is expect between 11p.m. and 1a.m..

Friday starts out damp, with a break in the rain from the morning to midday. Between 2-7p.m. a round of showers and possibly a few strong thunderstorms will push through, with 50% chances to see the rain. Otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies, winds out of the south southwest between 10-15 mph, and temperatures warming into the mid 80s. Friday evening will dry out and then clear out eventually.

Saturday looks even better for the Florida Georgia game forecast. We will wake up in the cool upper 50s and we will see gradually clearing, partly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the west between 7-12 mph. Afternoon temperatures will top out in the low 70s. Saturday evening will turn chilly quickly, make sure you bring a jacket.

Sunday will be cool and sunny, starting out in the upper 40s and low 50s. Winds will be light, out of the west between 5-10 mph. Afternoon temperatures will warm into the mid 70s. Because of the clear skies, Sunday will be the best day for the Air Show- enjoy!

Hourly Forecast:

3 pm 77 - 40%

6 pm 74 - 50%

8 pm 73 - 70%

10 pm 72 - 80%

Sunrise: 7:35 am

Sunset: 6:45 pm

