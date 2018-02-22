Gorgeous, mild evening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today was gorgeous! We saw near record highs in the low 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Tonight will be mild and beautiful, with temperatures sinking down through the 70s and eventually into the low 60s. The winds will calm down and we expect dense fog to form over most inland areas along with coastal Duval, Nassau, Camden, & Glynn counties.

Thursday starts out foggy but warms up impressively. The fog should clear by 10:00a.m. Temperatures start out in the low 60s and warm into the low 80s by the afternoon hours. Expect partly cloudy skies and an isolated (20%) chance for a coastal shower to wander onshore. Winds will be out of the East between 7-12mph.

Friday looks fabulous, in addition to kicking off our weekend, the weather is quiet and warm. Temperatures start out in the upper 50s, and there is a slight chance for a morning shower (20%.) Under partly cloudy skies we will warm up into the upper 70s and low 80s.

The weekend will be warm and mostly dry. We will top out in the low 80s each day and there is an ever-so-slight chance for an isolated shower Sunday.

The next significant chance for showers is Monday and Tuesday- we will keep you updated.

If it is green with leaves or flowers it's trying to make you sneeze. Pollen count: 9.1

Hourly Forecast:

High 83

6 pm 80

8 pm 72

10 pm 69

Sunrise: 7:00 am

Sunset: 6:19 pm

