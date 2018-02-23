Toasty warm afternoon fades into a cool night with patchy fog

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We topped out in the toasty warm low 80s this afternoon under partly cloudy skies. A few inland locations challenged their high temperature records for today by climbing into the mid 80s.

Tonight will be mild turning cool, with calm winds. Patchy fog is possible again overnight with otherwise quiet conditions.

Friday will start out with a little patchy fog lifting y 10:00a.m. Temperatures will warm quickly through the 70s and back into the low 80s for an afternoon high. Winds pick up out of the East to around 10mph, that onshore breeze introduces a slight chance (30%) for a shower after 10:00a.m. The best chance to see one of the isolated showers will be along I-95.

Saturday begins in the cool low 60s. Expect partly cloudy skies and rapidly warming temperatures, climbing into the mid to low 80s.

Sunday starts out in the cool low to mid 60s and warms up even further into the mid 80s by the afternoon hours. Some inland locations in southeastern Georgia could see their first 90° day of the season.

Rain chances build on Monday, expect showers and isolated thunderstorms, with 60% chances to see the rain. Temperatures will hit the upper 70s before the rain sets in. The rai will help clear out some of the pesky pollen that has so many sneezing.

Tuesday starts out a little damp and a lot cloudy, with clearing skies during the afternoon hours. Temperatures trend slightly cooler (mid to low 70s for highs for the next 48 hours before rebounding back into the 80s by Thursday.

Hourly Forecast:

6 pm 78

8 pm 72

10 pm 70

Sunrise: 6:59 am

Sunset: 6:20 pm​

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.