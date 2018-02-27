Cloudy, damp evening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A line of showers is fading as they push through Southeastern Georgia and into Northeastern Florida this afternoon. Light, short lived rain may be a factor in your afternoon, with cloudy cooler conditions expected this evening.

We topped out in the mid to low 80s this afternoon, despite the increasing clouds and showers that were mainly to the North of the state line.



Tonight we see a slight chance for a passing shower as the front behind the rain starts to push through our area. Temperatures will sink down into the low 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the West, then turning to Northeast once the front pushes through, around midnight.



Tuesday will be cloudy, breezy, and cool. Expect mostly cloudy skies and afternoon temperatures only climbing into the low 70s. Winds will be out of the Northeast between 12-17mph.



Tuesday night the clouds stick around, and overnight lows will sink down into the low 60s. Expect northeasterly winds between 7-12mph.



Wednesday the cool temperatures start to settle in. The skies will be cloudy and afternoon temperatures will only warm into the low 60s- which is significantly cooler than the mid to low 80s we've been enjoying, but actually right at average temperatures for this time of the year.

Thursday a dry cold front pushes through our area, with only a 20% chance for a shower. Expect it to be rather breezy, with winds out of the southwest around 20mph, with gusts of wind around 30mph.Friday the breezy conditions shift to become out of the northwest between 12-17mph. the skies finally clear out for Friday, but we only warm into the low 70s for an afternoon high.Friday night will be chilly, with temperatures dipping into the upper 40s under clear skies.Saturday will be sunny, cool, and breezy. Afternoon highs will warm into the upper 60s.Sunday starts out chilly in the upper 40s and low 50s and then under mostly clear skies we will warm into the mid to upper 60s for an afternoon high.

Hourly Forecast:



4 pm 85 - 40% Showers

6 pm 81 - 30% Showers

8 pm 73 - 30% Showers

10 pm 70 - 20% Showers



Sunrise: 6:55 am

Sunset: 6:23 pm

