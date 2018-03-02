Overnight showers tonight, clearing & cooler Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We saw record challenging afternoon highs today in the mid to low 80s. Tonight we have a chance for overnight showers, mainly between 11:00p.m. and 3:00a.m. The most widespread rain will be to the North of the state line.

Friday will start out cloudy, with a few isolated showers possible through 6:00a.m. Temperatures start out in the the mid to upper 50s to lower 60s. The skies will clear out during the day, leading to sunny skies by the afternoon hours. Winds will be a little lighter, out of the North around 10mph. Afternoon temperatures will be cooler, in the mid 70s area wide.

Friday night turns chilly quickly- make sure you bring a jacket with you for evening plans. The temperatures end up in the mid to low 40s by early Saturday.

The weekend will be chilly and clear. Expect chilly mornings in the mid to low 40s. The skies will be clear and sunny, but that only warms us up into the mid to upper 60s, with some low 70s across inland counties. Winds will be out of the North, around 10mph on Saturday and closer to 15mph on Sunday.

Hourly Forecast:

High 86

6 pm 82

8 pm 72

10 pm 69 - 20% showers

Sunrise: 6:52 am

Sunset: 6:25 pm

