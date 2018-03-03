Temperatures turn chilly quickly this evening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today was beautiful, sunny and mild. Afternoon temperatures topped out in the mid to upper 70s. Grab a jacket for tonight though, we expect quite the cool down during the evening hours.

Temperatures will get down into the 50s by 9:00p.m. and into the mid 40s for early Saturday morning. Saturday will be sunny and cool, with afternoon highs hitting the upper 60s and low 70s. There are no chances for showers and the winds will be out of the North between 12-17mph.

Saturday night turns chilly quickly also. Expect temperatures dropping down into the low 40s under clear skies. Winds will fade a tad, down to the 7-12mph range.

Sunday starts out even chillier, with morning lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Expect clear sunny skies again with cool afternoon temperatures topping out in the mid 60s. Winds will build out of the North again, between 12-17mph.

Next decent chance for showers? Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Hourly Forecast:

High 75

6 pm 70

8 pm 60

10 pm 58

Sunrise: 6:51 am

Sunset: 6:26 pm

