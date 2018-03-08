Inland frost advisory now in effect...

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today was rather breezy, sunny and cool. We topped out in the upper 60s, but the temperatures will fall quickly this evening.

Tonight will be chilly. Expect temperatures falling through the 60s and 50s for the early portion of the evening and into the 30s by sunrise on Thursday. Patchy, inland frost is possible during the morning hours.

A high fire danger continues through Thursday due to gusty winds, dry air (low relative humidity,) and an abundance of dead vegetation from the winter's freezes.

Expect sunny skies Thursday, but temperatures will be cool- only topping ou tin the mid 60s. Expect winds out of the northwest between NW 10-15 mph.

Friday starts out chilly with inland patchy frost and lows in the mid to upper 30s. Expect sunny skies and cool afternoon highs in the mid 60s.

The weekend starts out chilly, around 40°. Sunny skies turn partly cloudy and afternoon highs climb into the mild mid 70s. Clouds will build in overnight into Sunday, holding overnight lows in the mid 50s. Sunday expect mild mid to upper 70s and 60% chances for showers, which should help some with the pollen.

Hourly Forecast:

High 69

6 pm 63

8 pm 53

10 pm 49

Sunrise: 6:46 am

Sunset: 6:29 pm

