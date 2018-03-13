Clearing & windy changes are coming

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A cold front passed us and clouds are blowing out quickly as the winds crank out of the west gusting to 30 mph.

Those showers are gone and it will be a while before we see any more rain. Here's the dry and chilly forecast.

This afternoon stays gusty as the sun peaks out with temperatures sliding from the mid 60s to low 60s.

This evening skies will continue to clear with dropping temperatures into the 50s. By sunrise temperatures will be in the upper 30s inland to low 40s at the coast.

Tuesday starts out chilly and only warms into the mid 60s under sunny skies. Expect winds out of the northwest between 7-12mph. Tuesday night temperatures turning chilly again, getting down into the upper 30s overnight.

Wednesday starts out chilly and will be coolest day of the week. Sunny, and breezy, temperatures will only top out in the low 60s and winds will build out of the northwest between 12-17 mph.

Thursday is the chilliest morning of the week, inland frost is possible with overnight lows in the mid 30s. Under mostly sunny skies, afternoon highs will climb into the cool upper 60s.

Friday kicks off a milder weather pattern by the afternoon hours, where we will reach the low 70s under sunny skies.

Expect a beautiful weekend with milder temperatures. Expect partly cloudy skies and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.