Chilly start to a mild, sunny Friday

This is our last chilly morning before a weekend warm up! We are starting in the mid to upper 30s to low 40s under clear skies. Expect a rapid warm up during the morning hours. Winds will be calm, then out of the West around 7mph. Sunny skies lead to a quick warm up into the mild mid 70s.

Friday night will be cool and clear with temperatures sinking through the 60s and into the low 50s.

Saturday starts off cool and clear and warms up quickly. Expect partly cloudy skies, calm winds, and warm afternoon temperatures topping out in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Saturday night will cool down into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Sunday we will see another warm afternoon under partly cloudy skies, with increasing evening clouds. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the low 80s. You may notice an increase in the humidity.

Monday a significant chance for showers develops in our forecast, expect 60% chances for showers and a few thunderstorms. The most widespread rain will be across Southeastern Georgia.

Tuesday a front will push through and bring another chance for showers and even a few strong thunderstorms, expect 50% chances for rain.

Behind the rain, expect cooler and sunny weather for the middle to end of the work week.

Quick Forecast:

8 a.m. - 40° Chilly

10 a.m. - 55° Chilly (sunny)

12 noon - 68° Cool (sunny)

High 75°

Sunrise 7:37 a.m.

Sunset 7:33 p.m

