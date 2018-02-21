Cool and quiet evening with overnight patchy fog

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Happy Tuesday!

We topped out in the low 80s in most areas, with some inland locations climbing into the mid 80s with potentially record challenging highs. We broke the high temperature record for the day on St Simons Island by hitting 78°, breaking the previous record from 1956 of 76°. We tied the high temperature record of 85° from 1929 in Gainesville this afternoon.

Tonight we will be cool and quiet, with overnight lows sinking into the low 60s by early Wednesday morning. Patchy fog is likely, especially in our coastal counties, as we approach dawn. Visibilities could be restricted down to around half a mile.

Wednesday continues our lovely weather streak! Under partly cloudy to partly sunny skies we will warm up, clearing any fog out, into the low 80s again for the afternoon. There's only a 10% chance for an isolated shower to wander onshore with our southeasterly winds between 5-10mph.

We will be fog prone again Thursday morning, when we start in the upper 50s around sunrise. Expect partly cloudy skies and temperatures warming into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Expect a similar day Friday and Saturday, with a foggy start in the upper 50s and partly cloudy skies after the fog lifts. Afternoon temperatures will be mild, in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Looking ahead, it looks like we'll see a few scattered showers late on Monday, right now the forecast looks like a 40% chance you'll see the rain- we will keep you updated as this system develops.

Gesundheit! Pollen count will remain elevated in the Med-High range. Today's count 8.9.

Hourly Forecast:

High 81

6 pm 77

8 pm 73

10 pm 70

Sunrise: 7:02 am

Sunset: 6:19 pm​

