Chilly temperatures overnight, not as sunny tomorrow

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - We topped out in the upper 50s under mostly sunny skies today. Tonight, temperatures tumble under clear skies down into the upper 30s.

Tuesday starts out with sunshine, but building mid day clouds preclude afternoon and evening chances for showers. A line of showers approaches our area from the northwest around 3pm, making for significant chances for rain in Valdosta, Lake City, and Waycross. As the line crosses Baker County and gets into Glynn & Brantley counties, it starts to dissipate around 5pm. That leaves smaller chances for much lighter rain in Duval, Clay, Putnam, and St John counties between 6-9p.m. Expect 40% chances to see the rain, heavily dependent on your location during the afternoon and evening hours. Daytime temperatures top out in the mid 60s. Colder air behind the rain pushes through our area late on Tuesday into early Wednesday.

Expect to wake up to freezing temperatures on Wednesday, with I-95 temperatures down to around 32°, with upper 20s expected for inland areas. Plants & pets will need to be protected from the temperatures. Inland counties are under a Freeze Watch Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning and can expect the coldest temperatures to be between 28-32° and sub freezing temperatures for at least two hours.

Wednesday we will struggle to warm into the low 50s under sunny skies with cold winds out of the north between 10-15mph.

Thursday morning we will see a similar freeze as Wednesday morning's, with inland upper 20s and coastal low to mid 30s. Thursday we will only warm into the mid 50s under partly cloudy skies with gusty, chilly winds out of the northeast between 10-15 mph.

As we head into the weekend, our temperatures rebound into the 60s, with isolated chances for showers.

​Hourly Forecast:

4 pm 58

8 pm 47

10 pm 45

11 pm 44

Sunrise: 7:19 am

Sunset: 5:59 pm​​

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.