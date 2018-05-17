Soggy forecast continues into the weekend, rainfall totals overcoming drought

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We saw a lunchtime round of storms, but another afternoon and evening round of storms is possible. We saw cloudy skies and afternoon temperatures in the mid to low 80s.

After Tuesday's rain most rainfall totals were sitting between 1.25" and 1.75" since Monday, and most rainfall totals today were adding between a quarter of an inch and half of an inch of rain.

Tonight the showers and storms should wrap up around midnight. Expect cloudy skies, southerly winds around 10mph, and an overnight low around 70°.

Thursday starts out mostly cloudy and warms into the mid 80s. Expect 70% chances to see a round of showers and storms, especially after noon. Expect new rainfall amounts between a quarter and a half of an inch. Thursday evening's chances for rain dip down to 20%.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and warm, topping out in the mid to upper 80s. Showers and thunderstorms are likely, especially after 2pm.

Saturday and Sunday dry out a tad, but we will still see significant chances for afternoon storms, around a 50% chance. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 80s. We should wake up to partly cloudy skies and as we warm up, the clouds will build to mostly cloudy.

Hourly Forecast:

6 pm 80 - 70%

8 pm 78 - 50%

10 pm 75 - 30%

Sunrise: 6:31 am

Sunset: 8:13 pm

