Chilly, but not freezing tonight. Friday is gorgeous, Saturday will be wet.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today we warmed into the low 60s as we saw a few high clouds building in. Tonight we will turn chilly again, but this time we only sink into the low 40s, so no freezing temperatures for our areas overnight.

Friday will be lovely and mild. We will see a few more clouds, especially by the evening hours. Temperatures start out chilly, in the low 40s, but warm nicely into the low 70s.

Saturday expect widespread chances for showers and even a few thunderstorms. The rain kicks off in Southeastern Georgia during the late morning to mid day. They rain spreads across Northeastern Florida during the afternoon and evening hours. Locally heavy rainfall possible Saturday. A blend of current forecast models have rainfall rate across southeast Georgia at 1-3 inches with 1-2 inches across our Florida zones.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and drier. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s and low 80s, which may spark a few thunderstorms that could be severe. The chances for rain are only 30%, so the storms will not be widespread, but they storms that do fire up could be significant.

Monday the wetter weather returns as a cold front will slide through the Southeast. The timing of the front is unclear right now between Monday and Tuesday, so we will most likely see the chances for shower consolidate on one or the other once the timing becomes more apparent.

The chilly weather pushes in behind the front, getting down into the upper 30s and low 40s overnight starting on Wednesday morning. Expect sunny skies and chilly weather.

Hourly Forecast:

6 pm 59

8 pm 50

10 pm 48

Sunset: 5:25 pm

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.