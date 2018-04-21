Jacksonville will be dealing with a nor'easter this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We don't see too many nor'easter's this time of year in Jacksonville, and yet here we are from now until Sunday evening. We will be under a blanket of clouds, along with chilly winds and nuisance showers. Even after we get through the weekend, Monday will be the day with the highest chances of serious rains, maybe storms.

The beaches will suffer from the nor'easter the most. Small craft advisories are in effect for coastal and offshore winds to 35 mph, seas (surf too) will be 3-5 feet with higher sets. Rip current risks are very high tides are running up to 1 foot above normal. Add to that the occasional rain shower that will drop visibilities and... need I say any more? No...

Sunday, maybe a few rays of sunshine along with a few showers

Saturday lunch hour

Downtown and around town will see conditions not quite that stacked up as being that bad. Cloudy skies with a few rays of sunshine and a few showers along with cool temperatures. Winds will be not as high with gusts to 20 mph and daytime highs right around 70°.

Stay alert for wake-up conditions on Monday morning, it could be rather rough. Heavy rains (not every backyard) and possible thunderstorms will be possible.

The good news is we will see warmer temperatures and drier conditions on Tuesday. Highs will inch back above 80°.

10-Day Forecast

Messy Monday morning...

Quick Forecast:

8 a.m. - 62° Cloudy, Cool, Breezy

10 a.m. - 63° Cloudy, Cool, Breezy

12 p.m. - 66° Cloudy, Cool, Breezy

Sunrise 6:53 a.m.

Sunset 7:57 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.