Scattered, fast moving showers raced offshore, muggy evening expected

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Fast moving showers are pushing in from the West and racing Eastward. The bulk of the storms are along and to the North of I-10. More isolated showers are firing up close to Gainesville.

The showers fired up earlier than normal today and raced towards the East coast. The stronger Westerly winds inhibited the East Coast sea breeze from developing, that should limit the storms that fire up along I-95 like we have seen the past few days. The showers and thunderstorms should push offshore just after 5p.m. making for a muggy, but drier evening.

Saturday starts out partly cloudy and warms up quickly. Expect a blazing hot afternoon in the mid 90s, with dangerously hot heat index temperatures. There will be isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms, amounting to a 30% chance for showers area wide after 2p.m.

Sunday will be hot and partly cloudy as well, with a few more showers and thunderstorms. Expect afternoon highs in the mid to low 90s and a 40% chance to see rain after 2p.m.

The forecast looks stormier as we head into next week.

Hourly Forecast:

6 pm 90 - 30%

8 pm 86 - 20%

10 pm 82 - 10%

Sunrise: 6:25 am

Sunset: 8:31 pm

