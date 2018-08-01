Rain fading during the evening hours, muggy overnight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Showers and thunderstorms are pushing from the West to the east this afternoon, and should make for a soggy afternoon. The good news is that we will dry out for the evening hours.

Todays showers fired up earlier than normal and crossed I-75 around the lunch hour. Expect rain in the I-95 counties between 2pm-5pm. The showers will push offshore for the early evening hours, making for drier, muggy overnight conditions.

Todays showers are slow moving, which could make for some heavy rainfall and minor flooding. The risk for severe weather is low.

Tonight we will see mostly cloudy skies with slight clearing. Overnight lows will sink down into the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday our wet weather continues. Expect to wake up to partly sunny skies and warm into the upper 80s. 70% chances for afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms erupt each day, nearly area-wide.

As we move into the weekend, the winds of change blow - specifically the winds shift to be from the east, which dries us out. Expect partly cloudy skies, hot afternoons in the low 90s, and only isolated, inland chances for an afternoon shower.

Hourly Forecast:

3 pm 88 - 70%

6 pm 86 - 50%

8 pm 82 - 30%

10 pm 80 - 20%

11 pm 79 - 10%

Sunrise: 6:44 am

Sunset: 8:20 pm​​​​

