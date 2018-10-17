Steamy afternoon threatens to break high temperature records for today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We are flirting with breaking our high temperature record for today, we sat at 90° in the early afternoon, and may end up spiking over the 92° mark this afternoon before the sea breeze sets in and cools ht e coastal counties down. The record of 92° was set last year, in 2017.

Tonight will start out warm and cool down into the low 70s by dawn on Wednesday. Expect clear skies and light winds.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and hot, with more near record heat expected for the afternoon. We should top out at 92° with only a 20% chance for an isolated evening shower. Winds will be light, out of the southwest initially and shifting to southeasterly.

Thursday a Nor'Easter sets in, with northeasterly winds building up to 15-20mph. Clouds and occasional showers will push onshore with the gusty winds. Expect cooler temperatures as a result, topping out only around 80° with a 40% chance to see rain.

Friday the winds will not be as gusty, but will still build up to 15mph out of the east. We will start out in the upper 60s and warm only into the upper 70s. It will be cloudy at times with a 40% chance for you to see a coastal shower wander past.

Saturday is the best chance for rain this week, but it will not be a washout. Expect mostly cloudy skies and lighter winds, out of the southwest between 5-10mph. You have a 50% chance to see a shower.

Sunday is the better day of the weekend, but also decidedly cooler. We will wake up in the mid 60s with a few clouds and the small chance for a stray shower that wraps up rather quickly. Expect clearing skies and a cool afternoon high only in the mid 70s. Winds will be a tad breezy for a few hours in the afternoon, out of the northeast between 10-15mph.

Hourly Forecast:

6 pm 85

8 pm 81

10 pm 79

Sunset: 6:54 pm​​​

