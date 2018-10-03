Drying out this evening, clearing overnight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We've seen passing showers today, but as we head through the evening hours we will begin to dry out. Expect overnight clearing and temperatures sinking down into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Tomorrow inland areas will wake up in the cool upper 60s, I-95 in the low 70s, and mid 70s at the Beaches.

Wednesday, expect partly cloudy skies and temperatures warming up into the mid to upper 80s. The easterly winds will build to 5-10 mph by the midday. Expect an isolated chance for a coastal shower to wander onshore, accounting for a 20% chance for rain.

Thursday will start in the upper 60s to low 70s and warm up quickly under mostly sunny skies. Afternoon temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday starts out around 70° and will be beautiful. Expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday will be the prettier day of the weekend with mostly sunny skies and temperatures starting in the upper 60s and low 70s and warming up into the upper 80s.

Sunday we will see a few more clouds and a chance for scattered showers. Expect afternoon highs around 88° and a 50% chance to see the rain.

Beach and Boating: Our tropical swell continues thanks to Leslie bringing a high risk of Rip Currents along our beaches. Locally heavy showers, storms possible, 20-30 percent.

Hourly Forecast:

6 pm 82 - 30%

8 pm 80 - 10%

10 pm 78 - 10%

Sunrise: 7:20 am

Sunset: 7:10 pm​​​​​

