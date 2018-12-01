Sloppy Saturday with some sunshine between downpours

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Challenging forecast the next 24 hours, as most models are developing heavy rains across South Georgia. The trouble is that these models have been shifting where the heaviest of rains will be, suggesting that some of the heaviest of rains will be along a west to east stretch across the area and amounts could be up to 5 inches.

Yes, up to 5" of rain will be possible.

What appears most likely to happen is that there will be two rounds of rains. Round one: Overnight tonight into Saturday morning. Light to moderate showers will dampen most outdoor activities this morning but should not cancel many events.

It's round two, this evening, where the rains could ramp up to produce a west to east zone of rain. This zone is where we could see the extreme rainfall amounts.

Between the rounds of rain we could have a period of sunshine! Like I mentioned, this is a very challenging forecast...

At this time it is believed this zone will not be over Jacksonville, it is more likely to happen over South Georgia.

Stay alert and follow along with the Weather Authority on the News4Jax Weather app.

Forecast models continue to shift around but say the same thing, heavy rains, possible flooding rains will be across parts of South Georgia and North Florida.

If the current bevy of forecast models are correct, we could see significant rains, especially along the I-75 corridor from Gainesville to Lake City to Valdosta to Waycross. Basically from the Florida-Georgia line north into Georgia. Timing of the rains appear to be two rounds -- morning showers followed by a bigger threat of heavy storms after 2 p.m. For Jacksonville, afternoon and evening rain event seems most likely. Rain events are rains that may dump more than an inch and last for more than three hours. If you have any outdoor plans, you should start rethinking them now. Daytime highs will be in the 70s, held down by the rains.

Sunday is game day and we should see the end of the Saturday rains early in the day. Clouds give way to sunshine and warmer temperatures in time for the game. Because we will be so warm, there will be a threat of evening thundershowers, hopefully after the game. Highs will be in the 80s.

Slight chance of a shower, otherwise very warm for December.

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 66° Fair skies, 0% chance of showers

8 a.m.. - 65° Fair skies, 0% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 64° Fair Skies, 0% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 63° Fair Skies, 0% chance of showers

Sunrise: 7:05 a.m.

Sunset: 5:26 p.m.

