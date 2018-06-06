Warm & quiet evening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Mostly cloudy skies tonight, with isolated chances for late night, early morning showers moving in from the Gulf. Most of the rain will not make it here since we have such dry air over us right now. Expect overnight lows in the upper 60s.

Wednesday, the sun will peek between the clouds and warm us up into the upper 80s and low 90s. There is a 30% chance for an isolated shower.

Thursday is a little drier, with partly cloudy skies, plenty of sunshine, and afternoon highs in the low 90s.

Friday will seem like our typical summertime weather pattern. Expect a partly cloudy start and a quick warm up into the low 90s. We will see 30% chances for afternoon showers and storms.

The weekend will bring more afternoon showers and thunderstorms as we top out in the low 90s each afternoon.

Hourly Forecast:

8 pm 82

10 pm 78

Sunrise: 6:24 am

Sunset: 8:26 pm​

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.