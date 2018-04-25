Gorgeous day turns into a clear, chilly night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Happy Tuesday!

The forecast was gorgeous today, with sunny skies and mild temperatures topping out in the upper 70s.

Tonight turns cool during the evening hours and ends up in the chilly zone early Wednesday morning, with mid 50s expected for an overnight low. Expect clear skies and a cool breeze that will be strong enough to prevent fog from forming.

Wednesday looks gorgeous with the chilly start in the mid 50s warming quickly under sunny skies. Expect winds out of the West between 8-12 mph. Afternoon temperatures will warm into the upper 70s with a few low 80s across our inland zones.

Wednesday night expect mostly clear skies and lighter winds out of the West, between 5-8 mph. Overnight lows will sink down into the low 60s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and warm, with afternoon highs topping out around 80°. Winds shift from the northwest to the south for the afternoon hours, around 10 mph.

Friday starts out cool, in the low 60s under clear skies. Afternoon temperatures will warm into the upper 70s and low 80s. Friday turns partly cloudy as a weak front approaches our area. There is an isolated (30%) chance for an overnight shower Friday night moving into Saturday morning.

Saturday the sunny clear skies return, warming up into the upper 70s for an afternoon high. Saturday night will be mostly clear, with temperatures turning cool and getting down to around 61°. Sunday the mostly sunny skies continue and we will warm up into the upper 70s.

Hourly Forecast:

6 pm 79

8 pm 76

10 pm 70

Sunrise: 6:49 am

Sunset: 7:59 pm

