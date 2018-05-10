Quiet, mild evening - weekend forecast looks drier and sunny

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Exciting weekend forecast update: looks like Sunday will be dry, the chances for rain have mostly shifted to the beginning of the work week.

Today was beautiful and sunny, with afternoon temperatures topping out in the mid 80s. Expect a mild evening and then patchy fog overnight and into Thursday morning. Overnight lows will get down into the low 60s.

Thursday starts out cool, with some patchy fog before 8am. The quick warm up under sunny skies will clear any fog quickly during the mid morning hours. Expect a hot and sunny afternoon, topping out in the upper 80s with low 90s inland. The winds will go from calm to easterly between 5-10 mph.

Friday starts out in the mid 60s with mostly clear skies. Friday will be the hottest afternoon this week and will also be the first time we break into the 90s this year. Expect to top out in the low 90s under sunny skies. Winds will start out of the West around 6 mph and turn Northeasterly for the afternoon hours.

Saturday starts out mild, in the upper 60s. Expect mostly sunny skies and hot afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Sunday looks drier! The timing of the rain chances shifted into Sunday night into the early part of the work week. We will wake up in the upper 60s and warm up into the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Sunday night the chances for rain jump up to 30%.

Monday into Tuesday looks like our next chance for rain, we will see scattered showers and a few thunderstorms- making for beneficial rainfall.

Hourly Forecast:

4 pm 85

7 pm 75

10 pm 72

Sunrise: 6:36 am

Sunset: 8:09 pm

