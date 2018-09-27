Muggy overnight, heat returns Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today was HOT! We topped out in the low to mid 90s with heat index temperatures around 101°. Most of the day was sunny to partly cloudy, with only a few isolated, southern showers pushing by.

Tonight we will see slowly sinking temperatures, ending up in the mid to low 70s. Overnight will be muggy, with partially clearing skies.

Thursday looks similar, with a mostly sunny start and a big warm up on the way, ending up in the HOT low 90s for the afternoon hours. Expect a 30% chances for a passing stray shower on our light southerly winds.

Friday will be hot and dry for the most part. Expect 30% chances for a passing stray shower and afternoon highs climbing into the low 90s. We may see a few more clouds on Friday.

Saturday is the drier day of the weekend, but still carries a decent chance to see a passing shower (40%.) Expect partly cloudy skies and afternoon highs topping out in the upper 80s. Sunday you can expect 50% chances for showers and thunderstorms. Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 80s.

Monday will be the wettest day this week, with 60% chances for showers and thunderstorms ahead of a cold front. If the timing of that cold front changes, so will the chances for rain for that day.

Once the cold front pushed through, expect clearing skies and a slight, short lived cool down. On Tuesday and Wednesday we will wake up in the refreshing upper 60s and only warm into the mid 80s for the afternoon hours under mostly sunny skies.

Beach and Boating: Moderate risk of Rip Currents continues. A few showers, storms possible, 10-20 percent.

Hourly Forecast:

6 pm 85 - 30%

8 pm 81 - 10%

10 pm 79

Sunrise: 7:17 am

Sunset: 7:18 pm​​​​

