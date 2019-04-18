Tonight is mild, Thursday will be warm, Friday will be stormy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today was warm and beautiful, topping out in the low 80s, with cooler temperatures along the coastline thanks to easterly winds around 10 mph. Tonight the cool down will be slow thanks to some cloud cover. Expect to get down into the low 60s eventually.

Thursday looks quite nice, expect partly cloudy skies and warm afternoon temperatures. We start in the low 60s and warm into the mid 80s. Winds will be out of the southeast between 7-12 mph. Thursday night you may notice an increase in cloud cover. Temperatures will be cooling down into the upper 60s.

Friday is a Weather Authority Alert Day because of a round of storms during the afternoon and early evening hours that could produce severe thunderstorms. Expect disruptive rain and possible severe thunderstorms moving in along I-75 between noon and 2p.m. Those storms will march towards Highway 301 between 2-3pm and towards I-95 between 3-4 p.m. The storms will be in Clay, Putnam, St Johns, and Flagler counties between 4-5p.m. and pushing offshore between 5-6p.m. The most dangerous part of Friday's storms will be strong wind gusts along the leading edge of the storms and the potential for isolated tornadoes. Even aside from the storms we will see strong southerly winds sustained around 20 mph with gusts upwards of 30 mph.

Once the rain pushes offshore, expect a windy, cool night with clearing skies eventually. Temperatures will plunge down into the low 50s for a chilly start to Saturday morning.

Saturday looks cool and beautiful. It will be breezy, with winds out of the west between 15-20 mph. Temperatures will start out in the low 50s and warm up into the low 70s under increasingly sunny skies.

Easter Sunday looks picture perfect - early egg hunts will be cool, in the upper 40s and low 50s. Daytime temperatures turn mild under mostly sunny skies, topping out in the mid to upper 70s. Winds begin to relax, and will be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

Monday kicks off a warm and beautiful weather pattern, with calmer winds, low 80s for afternoon highs and sunny skies.

Hourly Forecast:

5 pm 80

8 pm 75

10 pm 71

11 pm 70

Sunset: 7:55 pm

