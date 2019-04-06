Jacksonville will enjoy some hints of summer this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We here at the Weather Authority knew the forecast models were "out to lunch" as they were strongly suggesting either no rain/showers when they were clearly heading our way. We saw that early Friday morning. Then the same models were suggesting quite a wet pattern for the weekend.

But, here we are and it doesn't look so wet.

Saturday will be partly sunny to partly cloudy and warm. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 80s. There is a 30% chance for afternoon/evening thundershowers. The most likely areas to see scattered storms will be along I-95. Those showers may slide south into Nassau and Duval counties after sunset.

Saturday will be mainly dry, just a few I-95 thundershowers.

Sunday looks a tad less cloudy, with more partly cloudy skies and very warm temperatures. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 80s. There is a 35% chance for isolated afternoon and evening showers. These may take place just about everyone.

Sunday will be super sunny, with a few PM thundershowers.

Monday appears (based upon the same forecast models) to be somewhat wet, right through Tuesday. Plan on bringing your umbrella to work/school. We expect widespread chances for showers and a few thunderstorms. Daytime temperatures will make it into the mid 80s. The rain will carry over into Tuesday's forecast as well.

The rain dries up by Wednesday, expect sunny and warm weather through the end of the work week.

10-Day Forecast

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.