Breezy afternoon turns chilly overnight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Coastal winds picked up today, keeping us cooler in the afternoon hours, we only topped out in the mid to upper 50s.

Tonight will turn chilly quickly with temperatures diving into the upper 30s and low 40s. Expect northeasterly winds around 10mph overnight.

Friday, expect sunny, clear skies and warming temperatures. Afternoon highs will top out in the lower 60s and in the upper 50s to low 60s along the beaches.

Saturday starts out in the upper 40s and low 50s. Expect mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures. Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 60s with a few low 70s. Chances for rain build overnight.

Sunday will be wet. We will wake up in the mid 50s under mostly cloudy skies. Expect 80% chances to see rain, as waves of showers move in from the Gulf. Rainfall totals could be heaviest along I-75 to Highway 301.

Monday we wake up cloudy with a few showers left over, but we dry out and clear out during the day. Afternoon highs will be in the mid 60s.

Beach and Boating: Small Craft Advisory through 10 pm tonight for near shore waters. Moderate risk of Rip Currents, choppy conditions for bay and inland waters.

Hourly Forecast:

High 60

6 pm 56

9 pm 47

11 pm 45

Sunrise: 7:20 am

Sunset: 5:57 pm​

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.