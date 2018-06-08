Grab the umbrella; you may need it this afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We're still tracking an area of weak low pressure as it spins off of the Atlantic coast. Showers and storms will form this afternoon along the East Coast sea breeze.

Scattered showers and storms expected this afternoon with a few showers possible along the beaches after daybreak. Warmer temperatures inland and across southeast Georgia with reduced rain chances.

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms, some locally heavy. Afternoon highs in the 80s across northeast Florida, upper 80s to low 90s in southeast Georgia. Rain chances heavier south and along our coastal zones, 30-60 percent across northeast Florida, on average limited rain chances inland for southeast Georgia, 20 percent, coastal zones 30-40 percent.

Friday: Unsettled pattern continues with afternoon showers and storms, strong storms possible, 50-70 percent. Wake up temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the upper 80s to low 90s inland, 80s along the beaches.

Hourly Forecast:

Noon 83 - 40%

3 pm 87 - 50%

6 pm 84 - 40%

9 pm 78 - 20%

11 pm 75 - 10%

Sunrise 6:24 am

Sunset 6:26 pm

