Another near record for heat this afternoon and now "pop-up" thundershowers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - What the what??? There is so much heat and humidity we are seeing I-95 "pop-up" summer-like evening thundershowers. These will fade after 8 pm.

This evening: The near record highs we saw have cooled due to some "pop-up" thundershowers. These are mainly south of Jax but a few could still redevelop this evening around Jacksonville, mainly Western Duval County. Chances are not high, only 30-40 percent.

Meanwhile in Putnam and Clay counties they have seen heavy storms and amounts close to 2" in a few backyards. These storms are just washing themselves out and will not move very ,much over the next few hours.

Putnam and Clay counties will slowly dry up this evening.

Evening temperatures will remain in the 70s (well above normal). Winds are gusty out of the NE 10-17 mph. After 9 pm, cloudy skies as showers fade.

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies will start the day along with patchy fog. Wake up temperatures in the 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Slight chance of showers, isolated storms, 20-40 percent. Wind SW 5-15 mph.

Quick Forecast:

6 p.m. - 80° Partly Sunny, 40% chance of showers

8 p.m. - 78° Mostly Sunny, 30% chance of showers

10 p.m. - 75° Partly Cloudy, 25% chance of showers

12 a.m. - 76° Partly Cloudy, 20% chance of showers

Sunrise: 6:45 a.m.

Sunset: 5:35 p.m.

10-Day forecast shows our cold snap may get "el Nino'ed", cloudy, chilly with some light rains.

