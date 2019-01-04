Isolated showers this evening, widespread showers Friday afternoon, early evening.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We ties out record high temperature for today of 81°. We saw partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. A thin line of showers swept from west to east across our area, most prevalent along and to the north of I-10.

Tonight expect mild temperatures and partly to mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will get down into the low 60s.

Friday starts out mild and warms up to warmer than normal temperatures once again. We should top out in the upper 70s. Expect 70% chances for showers after 2pm. Showers and an isolated thunderstorms or two will push through our area ahead of a cold front. We could see up to half an inch of rain before we dry out and clear out Friday night into Saturday morning. Best chances for showers between 2-7p.m.

The cold front behind the rain cools us down for the weekend. Expect clearing skies and overnight lows in the upper 40s Saturday morning. Saturday will be sunny and chilly, with westerly winds around 10-15 mph. Afternoon highs will only warm into the mid 60s.

Saturday night will be chilly, getting down into the mid 40s under mostly clear skies.

Sunday starts out chilly. Expect mostly sunny skies, northerly winds below 10 mph. Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 60s.

Next week turns more mild with afternoon highs in the mid to low 70s and cool morning starting out around 50°.

