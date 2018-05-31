Evening rains fade before 8 pm, but tropical conditions continue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today really was a true tropical downpour day, aka, a wet Wednesday. Not much lightning and thunder, the rains came through particularly intense, with up to 2" of rain in parts of Clay County. All of this is now moving into Georgia and will fade from here...

Tonight showers fade with cloudy skies overnight with lows in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday starts out drier than today. Look for warm and partly sunny conditions until the afternoon, storms will then build in from the southwest. Temps reach upper 80s with 60% chances for showers and thunderstorms, peaking after 3pm.

Friday marks a welcome change to our forecast, with a ridge building up to cut off the Southerly flow across our area. That will dry us out and clear us out. Expect to warm into the hot low 90s, with only an isolated 30% chance for an afternoon storm to pop up.

The weekend will be hot and partly cloudy, with isolated afternoon storms. We will top out well into the low 90s with 40% chances to see an afternoon storm.

Next week looks a little drier, but that does mean we will see hot afternoons in the 90s.

Quick Forecast:

5 p.m. - 75° Rain

8 p.m. - 74° Scattered showers

10 p.m. - 72° Georgia coastal showers

6am - 70° Muggy with clouds

Sunrise 6:25 a.m.

Sunset 8:24 p.m.

