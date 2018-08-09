Scattered storms will fade around sunset

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We topped out in the low to mid 90s today. Heat index temperatures were just below Heat Advisory criteria levels, in the triple digits. Isolated, inland thunderstorms fired up after lunch, and are expected to be along Highway 301 between now and 5pm and along and to the West of I-95 between 5-7p.m. Any storms that do fire up will move sluggishly to the east-northeast, making for decent rainfall amounts within the strongest storms.

Tonight we will cool down slowly, meandering down through the 70s. The chances for rain fade as the temperatures fall.

Thursday will be HOT and mostly dry. We will top out in the mid 90s and only see an isolated, 20% chance for an afternoon shower. That will make the evening Jaguars game warm, but dry.

Friday starts out in the mid 70s and warms into the mid 90s under partly cloudy skies. Expect a 40% chances for scattered afternoon and early evening showers.

The forecast looks wetter throughout the weekend. Saturday tops out at 93 with a 40% chance for afternoon showers and Sunday tops out at 92° with a 60% chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Hourly Forecast:

4 pm 94 - 30%

6 pm 89 - 30%

8 pm 84 - 20%

10 pm 82

Sunrise: 6:49 am

Sunset: 8:14 pm​​​

