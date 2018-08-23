Scattered showers pushing east through our area, should dry out for the evening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We saw an early afternoon round of showers today, pushing east-southeast across our area. A few bolts of lightning developed as the storms approached I-95 and began to interact with the sea breeze. Afternoon temperatures topped out in the low 90s before the showers set in.

The early arrival time of the rain means we will dry out as we head through the late afternoon, early evening hours. Expect muggy conditions overnight with temperatures sinking down into the mid 70s.

Thursday will start out with beautiful, sunny skies. Expect temperatures to warm into th low to mid 90s for the afternoon hours. Thursday will be drier, but not completely dry. Expect 30% chances to see isolated afternoon or evening showers. Winds will be light, out of the northeast.

Friday our weather pattern turns wetter. Expect partly cloudy skies to start off with and temperatures climbing into the low 90s. We will see 50% chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Saturday and Sunday look a tad wetter in the afternoon hours, with 60% chances to see rain between 2-7p.m.

Hourly Forecast:

6 pm 87 - 30%

8 pm 83 - 20%

10 pm 81 - 10%

Sunrise: 6:57 am

Sunset: 8:00 pm

