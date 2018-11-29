Freezing temperatures again tonight for inland areas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We topped out in the mid to upper 50s under clear, sunny skies with gust northwesterly winds between 10-15 mph.

Expect another cold night tonight, with a light freeze for inland counties. Inland areas will get down to 29-32°. East of I-95 and counties to the South of I-10 will see overnight lows from 33-39°. The mildest temperatures will be the coastal areas of St Johns counties. We expect to see frost early Thursday morning, especially along and to the West of I-95.

Thursday starts out sunny and cold, but we will warm into the 60s for the afternoon hours. Winds will be lighter, out of the northwest between 5 and 10 mph. We will see partly cloudy skies by the afternoon hours.

Friday starts out in the low 40s. Expect partly cloudy skies and temperatures turning mild, topping out in the low 70s.

Saturday could be wet, with significant chances for showers. Temperatures will be mild, starting out in the upper 50 and warming up into the low 70s.

Sunday we will see mostly cloudy skies and warm temperatures. The chances for showers drop down to 30%. Afternoon highs will reach the low 80s.

Showers return to the forecast for some on Monday, with 50% chances for rain. The warm temperatures stick around, topping out around 80°.

Tuesday looks slightly drier, with 40% chances to see a shower and mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures start out in the low 50s and warm up into the mid 70s.

Sunny skies and chilly temperatures are back for Wednesday, waking up in the upper 40s and warming up into the mere low 60s.

Hourly Forecast:

6 pm 50

8 pm 43

10 pm 40

Sunset: 5:25 pm

