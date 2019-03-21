Clearing and chilly tonight, Mild & sunny days ahead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today was saw clearing skies and cool temperatures topping out in the mid to upper 60s. Tonight we will see clearing skies and chilly temperatures dipping down into the mid 40s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with mild afternoon temperatures warming into the low 70s. Winds will be lighter out of the west between 5-10 mph.

Friday starts out chilly, in the upper 40s, but warms nicely under mostly sunny skies into the low to mid 70s.

The weekend looks ideal, with cool mornings starting in the low 50s and mild afternoons warming into the mid to upper 70s in town and low 70s at the beach. Expect plenty of sunshine this weekend.

The next chance for showers will be on Tuesday, with 50% chances for rain and daytime highs only climbing into the low 70s.

Temperatures will dip again behind the rain, turning chilly overnight and cool on Wednesday.

Hourly Forecast:

5 pm 66

8 pm 60

10 pm 57

11 pm 56

Sunset: 7:38 pm​

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.