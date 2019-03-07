Dry weather and milder

Jacksonville - Sunny and warmer today, much warmer Friday through the weekend.

Today: Becoming sunny and warmer this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s inland, low 60s along the beaches. Wind N/E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Will not be as cold with low temperatures in the mid 40s in town to 50 at the coast. Skies stay clear overnight with calm winds.

Friday: Becoming partly cloudy and warmer as get ready to kick off the weekend. Wake up temperatures in the 40s area wide with patchy fog. Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 70s. Wind S 5-10 mph.

Pollen: Oak, Bayberry and Grass - 8.7

Gate River Run Forecast: Starting line temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. Finish line, based on a 10 minute pace, temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Wind SE 5-10 mph with partly cloudy skies.

Hourly Forecast:



3 pm 64

5 pm 62

8 pm 55

10 pm 53

11 pm 52

Sunset: 6:29 pm​

