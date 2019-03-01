Partly cloudy and mild today, showers north of I-10

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today was nice once the fog cleared, under partly sunny skies we warmed into the mid to upper 70s. A line of brief showers is pushing through our area this evening, mainly to the north of I-10.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and cool, with overnight lows getting down into the low 60s. We expect fog again early Friday morning, particularly between 3-8a.m. the fog should start to mix out after 9a.m.

Friday warms up nicely despite mostly cloudy skies, hitting the upper 70s for an afternoon high. There is a 40% chance for isolated showers, primarily during the morning hours to the north of the State Line. Friday night clears out a bit, with partly cloudy skies and temperatures turning cool and getting down to around 60°.

Saturday is the better day of the weekend. Expect mostly sunny skies and warm afternoon temperatures hitting the upper 70s and possibly 80°. There is a 30% chance for a showers after 1p.m. Winds will be light, out of the west around 5 mph.

Sunday starts out nice, with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures warming into the upper 70s. We will have a few isolated showers Sunday, with bigger chances for showers Sunday night.

Monday will be wet, with widespread showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. Daytime highs will only hit the low 70s. The high chances for rain continues into Monday night.

Tuesday rain is likely ahead of a strong cold front. We will see 50% chances for showers and chilly daytime temperatures only topping out in the low 60s.

The cold front moves through our area Tuesday night and dries & clears us out and significantly drops our temperatures. Wednesday starts in the upper 30s and low 40s and under sunny skies only warms up into the chilly upper 50s.

Hourly Forecast:

5 pm 75 - 20%

8 pm 69 - Cloudy

10 pm 67 - Cloudy

11 pm 66 - Cloudy

Sunset: 6:25 pm​

