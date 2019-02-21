Passing afternoon & early evening showers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today started out cool and cloudy, but breaks in the clouds brought welcome warmth and sun. Expect scattered showers this afternoon into the evening hours. The best chances for rain will be between 3-7p.m.

Tonight we will see fading showers, mostly cloudy skies, and warm southerly winds around 5 mph. Temperatures will dip down into the mid 60s for an overnight low. We expect low clouds and dense fog to form late and linger through the morning hours.

We will wake up to dense fog and low clouds, which will slowly clear as we warm up. Expect quite the warm up by the mid day, with temperatures soaring into the low to mid 80s. Chances for rain are low and winds will be light out of the south.

Friday morning has the potential for dense fog as well, with temperatures in the low 60s. Once we start to warm up, the fog should clear out, eventually making our way towards partly cloudy skies. Afternoon temperatures will be unusually warm again, hitting the low 80s for the afternoon hours.

Saturday looks like the slightly better day of the weekend. A foggy start is anticipated, but then partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures climbing into the low 80s will be lovely.

Sunday looks damp, with widespread chances for passing showers, we will update you as the timing of the rain becomes more clear.

The start of next week looks cooler and wet.

Hourly Forecast:

3 pm 77 - 50%

8 pm 71 - 30%

10 pm 69 - 20%

11 pm 68 - 10%

Sunset: 6:18 pm​

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.