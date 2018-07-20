Light rain persists this evening, heavy rain returns tomorrow

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The rain is moving into the Jacksonville area today with turbo charged downpours that will cause streets to swell briefly with water. Scattered showers and storms will develop along the Gulf and push inland and across I-95 this afternoon and evening.

Currently, we are seeing 2 of the major ingredients for heavy rain: deep tropical moisture and a stalled cold front across Georgia. Together this is setting up waves of wet weather that will linger through the afternoon.

LIVE RADAR: Exact Track Radar tracking storms in Northeast Florida

FORECAST: Stay updated on the latest conditions and advisories

The early start will also end primarily before sunset with one exception in southern Georgia closer to the front. In those areas, rain could last into the evening around Waycross and Brunswick. Between now and Friday night we will see rainfall totals between 1-2 inches, with the heaviest rainfall over inland counties.

Friday will be quite similar to Thursday, with a mostly cloudy start and mid day to early evening chances for heavy rain. Expect daytime temperatures to top out in the upper 80s. Showers will move in from the Gulf during the mid day, expect 80% chances to see rain. Heavy downpours are possible that may prompt some minor flooding.

Not much changes for the weekend as small areas of low pressure move west to east along a stalled frontal boundary to our north.

Both Saturday and Sunday look for hot and humid conditions with with waves of wet weather expected. Showers and storms will build early along I-75 and continue to push inland through the afternoon, early evening. Showers and storms will slowly end around sunset.

Hourly Forecast:

6 pm 87 - 50%

8 pm 83 - 30%

10 pm 81 - 10%

Sunrise: 6:36 am

Sunset: 8:28 pm​

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.