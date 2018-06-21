Storms fading as we cool down tonight, Thursday looks hot and stormy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Nassau County and Southeastern Camden County until 5:45p.m. At 5:16p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Kingsland, moving southeast at 15 mph.

Today was sunny to start off with, warming us up well into the low 90s by the afternoon hours. Scattered storms fired up during the mid afternoon hours and pushed south and east. They will peak around 5pm and then start to fade as we get closer to sunset. Heavy rainfall, lightning, and minor flooding are possible.

Thursday (the summer solstice and first official day of summer) will live up to it's summer-like reputation. Expect to start out with plenty of sunshine and warm up into the mid 90s. Expect 50% chances for scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms firing up around 3pm and sticking around through sunset.

Friday will be similar, starting out in the mid 70s and warming into the low 90s. Expect 60% chances for scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. The westerly flow means the along and to the West of I-95 will see strong thunderstorms.

Saturday will be the slightly drier afternoon of the weekend, with 40% coverage of showers and thunderstorms after topping out in the mid 90s. Sunday will see 60% coverage of the afternoon showers and thunderstorms with highs in the low 90s.

The hot and stormy weather pattern rolls into next week as well.

Hourly Forecast:

6 pm 89 - 40%

8 pm 85 - 30%

10 pm 80

Sunrise: 6:25 am

Sunset: 8:30 pm​​

