Soaring afternoon heat turns cool overnight for Jacksonville's weather forecast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Toasty warm temperatures have arrived- today we topped out in the upper 80s, flirting with the 90° for the first time this season. Despite the considerable afternoon heat, tonight will be pleasant and mild to start off with and then turn cool overnight, with temperatures sinking down into the upper 50s and low 60s. Expect partly cloudy skies and light winds out of the south.

Thursday starts off in the cool low 60s and warms quickly under mostly sunny skies. Expect considerably warm temperatures during the afternoon hours, climbing into the upper 80s, near 90° once again. Winds will be out of the south between 5-10 mph. You will notice building clouds as we head into the evening hours, expect mostly cloudy skies and milder overnight temperatures as a result overnight Thursday night into Friday morning.

Friday was expect a widespread round of showers and thunderstorms to push through during the late morning to midday hours. We need the rain, we have been rather dry lately. Our southernmost counties have the highest chance to see a severe thunderstorm. The showers should be completely out of our area and out over the Atlantic by the early evening hours. The clouds and showers will curtail our heating potential for the day, limiting our daytime high temperatures to the mid to low 80s.

Friday night the skies clear out and our temperatures turn mild, sinking down into the mid 60s.

Saturday expect sunny skies and mild temperatures, only topping out in the upper 70s and low 80s. Expect northeast to easterly winds around 10 mph.

Sunday will be beautiful and a little warmer. Expect mostly sunny skies and afternoon temperatures reaching the mid 80s.

Monday we will start out in the mid 60s and warm up into the low 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Hourly Forecast:

5 pm 87

8 pm 79

10 pm 73

11 pm 72

Sunrise: 6:50 am

Sunset: 7:59 pm​

