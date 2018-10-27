Jacksonville's biggest weekend all year looks amazing!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Easily the biggest weekend each year for Jacksonville, with the Georgia-Football game, where two top-ten teams will go at it on National Television (ESPN is having their College Game Day Show this morning). Plus, NAS Air Show starts at 10 a.m. with The Blue Angels at 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. today and tomorrow at 3 p.m.. And... Area beaches will near perfect thanks to some fading surf and sunny skies.

Back to the forecast, today's Game Day will be cool to chilly! This is an update to the forecast that still remains very nice but not quite perfect. There will be some clouds and breezy conditions as highs will be in the low 70s, but evening temperatures will cool quickly into the 60s. Partying at The Landing will be chilly after 8 pm.

At the Air Show make sure you have some SUNSCREEN! Both today and tomorrow.

Georgia-Florida looks awesome!

Beach and Boating, watch for rip current...

Tonight's temperatures will chill down quickly after sunset (6:44 p.m.) by Sunday morning most inland locations will start in the 40s and 50s. Downtown (near the stadium) will start around 55°. Beaches will start Sunday morning around 60°.

Sunday will be super sunny and near perfect for the NAS Air Show including The Blue Angels. Highs will be in the 70s and winds will be lighter, gusting only up to 15 mph.

BTW, tropics may not be done as we could see Oscar develop in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. Chances are very high that this will remain out at sea and struggle with intensity as upper-level winds will be just marginal for development.

Quick Forecast:

6 a.m. - 57° Mostly Clear, 0% chance of showers

8 a.m. - 59° Mostly Sunny, 0% chance of showers

10 a.m. - 64° Partly Cloudy, 0% chance of showers

12 p.m. - 70° Partly Cloudy, 5% chance of showers

Sunrise: 7:37 a.m.

Sunset: 6:44 p.m.

10-Day forecast, looks awesome through Halloween, then gets tricky...

