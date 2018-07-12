Jacksonville's dry streak continues; tropical rains return by weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Today we will be in the 90s for at least 70s hours and the heat is taking a toll on our yards. No rain relief today to save parched plants and people.

The beach will have a sea breeze but watch for high shore break toward the evening high tide which could cause problems for swimmers in rips.

The remainder of the afternoon will be sunny, hot and mainly dry.

Scattered showers, storms return tomorrow in southern areas in zones south of Orange Park, St. Augustine and Starke.

Tonight: Mostly clear in the 80s for the early evening and low to mid 70s by sunrise.



Thursday: Patchy fog with mild temperatures will start the day. Wake up temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Becoming partly cloudy with above normal highs and scattered showers, 20-30 percent. Highs in the low to mid 90s inland, upper 80s to low 90s along our beaches. Wind SW/SE 5-10 mph.

Hourly Forecast:3 pm 956 pm 918 pm 8510 pm 82Sunrise: 6:32 amSunset: 8:30 pm​

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.