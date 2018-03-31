Jacksonville's Easter weekend forecast pleasant not perfect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Good news and bad news as Friday evening's rains were a bummer, they lasted for hours. The result was not they way we would want to start a three day weekend. The good news is, we may have gotten all of the bad weather out of the way. The cold front that brought the rains should keep pushing offshore allowing for sunshine to return as soon as today (Saturday).

Pleasant not perfect weekend.

So, the sun returns but we will also see the return of chilly morning temperatures and cool (sunny) afternoons. Expect overnight temperatures to turn chilly, dipping into the upper 40s and low 50s by sunrise on Sunday.

Blue Moon

Saturday will see clear skies, throughout the evening as well. Which means we should see a spectacular moonrise. Moonrise is at 8:07 p.m. about 15 minutes after sundown.

Easter Sunday

More complicated than it would first appear. Sunrise is at 7:16 a.m. there will be with coastal clouds, which could allow for spectacular Crepuscular rays to appear with the sunrise and the clouds.

Easter Sunday will also have a chilly start with a few sprinkles or showers possible along the coast.

But, sunnier skies will develop throughout the day. Winds will be cool and gusty, out of the Northeast between 10-15 mph, keeping things along the coast feeling even cooler. Afternoon highs will barely top out in the low 70s at the beach and in the mid to upper 70s inland.

10-Day Forecast

For the workweek, expect afternoon highs to return to the low to mid 80s, with a mid week chance for rain.

Hourly Forecast:

6 a.m. 50° - 10% Partly Cloudy

8 a.m. 53° - 10% Partly Cloudy

10 a.m. 58° - 10% Mostly Sunny

12 p.m. 63° - 10% Mostly Sunny

Sunrise: 7:17 am

Sunset: 7:45 pm

