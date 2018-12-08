Beautiful, chilly evening tonight, weekend ends with rain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Friday was beautiful and sunny with afternoon highs reaching the cool mid 60s. Tonight expect the clear skies to continue and temperatures will turn chilly, heading down into the upper 40s.

Saturday expect a cool start around 50°. We start out with partly cloudy skies and will see building clouds as the day goes on. Afternoon highs will range from the cool low 60s in Southeastern Georgia to the mild upper 60s across Northeast Florida. Winds will be out of the northeast between 7-12mph. An isolated chance for shower enters the forecast late on Saturday and grows during the overnight hours.

Sunday is a Weather Authority Alert Day because of the potential for flooding rain and severe thunderstorms. We expect 2-3 hours of rainfall, which could prompt flooding in the already saturated counties in Southeastern Georgia. We also are at risk for isolated severe storms primarily in our southernmost counties from Gainesville to Palatka and St Augustine. Forecast models show an early start time to the showers, around 6am, even earlier for southeastern Georgia. The rain will start to wind down after noon, but the clouds will stick around.

Details are becoming more clear as heavy rains will last only for a couple of hours on Sunday. Severe threat has diminished for Jacksonville, but remain elevated well south of Jacksonville.

Here's more on Sunday's forecast.

Monday we dry out, clear out, and cool down for a chilly, sunny, workweek.

Sunrise: 7:11 a.m.

Sunset: 5:27 p.m.